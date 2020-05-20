The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday afternoon, June 8 is the potential date for controlled offseason workouts and marching band activities to start this year.
“(The) UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools,” the UIL said via tweet.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the last UIL athletic competition in El Campo was slightly more than two months ago. While high school games depend on when, and if, students return to campuses, the UIL’s announcement offers a chance for athletics to return to some sense of normalcy.
“I know kids are chomping at the bit, ready to do some things,” El Campo Athletic Director Wayne Condra said. “We’ve got to keep everyone’s best interest at heart and make sure it’s safe and that’s the main thing.”
What Condra and other athletic directors around the area and state are waiting for is more direction about numbers and what exactly they can and can’t do. In a memo sent to coaches and athletic directors, the UIL shared they hope to have another announcement this week giving out more guidance.
“If they open it up to where we can start working our kids out, we’re going to start working our kids out,” Condra said. “There is still unknown, but at least you have a date you can look towards.”
Questions remain, but for those bearish on sports coming back at all for the 2020-2021 season, having summer workouts at any level is a good sign the UIL is trying to find ways to return.
