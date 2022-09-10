Backed against a wall, down senior running back Rueben Owens, the El Campo Ricebirds came out swinging against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles, holding on for their first win of the 2022 campaign.
The El Campo defense flexed their muscles holding the Eagles in check for most of the night grabbing their determined 27-14 home win at Ricebird Stadium Friday night.
“Man, it was a team effort,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
Along with several stops behind the line of scrimmage, the Ricebirds had three interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.
El Campo started the night strong. After a short run, the Eagles on second down dropped back to throw, but senior defensive end Rhenner Spenrath stepped in front of the pass and ran into the end zone giving El Campo their first lead of the season.
Senior middle linebacker Joel Garcia’s pick put El Campo up three scores to end the first half and junior defensive back Drake Resendez closed the game with his pick in the fourth.
“We tricked them and caught them in a zone. We got Joel’s (pick-six) and Spenrath played his pick-six the way we’ve been working it the past two weeks, to be honest,” Worrell said. “We didn’t make those plays the first two weeks and tonight we did.”
The Eagles answered right back with a quick six-play drive to tie the game.
El Campo on their first offensive possession pounded the ball, reminiscent of the Ricebirds of old. El Campo didn’t do anything flashy, just ground out yards, converting two fourth and shorts, one on their side of the field. The drive would stall in the red zone, but El Campo drained the clock and took the three points with one of two junior kicker Diego Gutierrez’s field goals in the game.
No Ricebird running back had 100-yards against the Eagles, but six different players carried the ball. Resendez and junior Stephen Norman combined to rush for 148 yards.
“Our line was blocking very well. (We) had a lot of big plays from our line. I felt like they were working together really well,” Resendez said. “The defense couldn’t read us really well because we were missing (Rueben), but we capitalized on a lot of plays and we made it work out.”
Corpus Christi tried to get back into the game scoring on their first drive in the second half, cutting the lead to 10 points. The Eagles’ defense started packing the box making it tough to run, forcing El Campo into punts. El Campo’s defense also stiffened grabbing a punt, and three turnovers to end the game, two on downs and Resendez’s final pick.
El Campo plays Wharton next Friday for homecoming. Wharton beat the Jack Yates Lions 29-0 Friday night.
