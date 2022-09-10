Hard Yards

El Campo junior quarterback Oliver Miles runs into the Eagle defense picking up up tough yards Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.

Backed against a wall, down senior running back Rueben Owens, the El Campo Ricebirds came out swinging against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles, holding on for their first win of the 2022 campaign.

The El Campo defense flexed their muscles holding the Eagles in check for most of the night grabbing their determined 27-14 home win at Ricebird Stadium Friday night.

