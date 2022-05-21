Regardless of how the El Campo Ladybirds softball season ends, it’s been one of the best years in the history of the program.
El Campo assistant coach Denise Anderson played for the Ladybirds in 2000 when they made it to the regional finals and is excited this year’s team is making a deep run.
“This team is packed with so much talent,” Anderson said. “They have grit, passion and determination to fight for what they want. They don’t quit. The focus is one game at a time, in the moment (and) giving everything they got.”
El Campo’s dream season will be remembered for years to come, Anderson still recalls the 2000 run fondly.
“Our team in 2000 was full of talent, passion, teamwork and determination, fight, persistence and so much heart,” Anderson said. “Loud and proud, it was a fun ride with lifelong memories made.”
During the run to the regional finals two decades ago, the Ladybirds defeated the state champion from the season before in a 14 inning, five-hour game against Magnolia.
In 2000 the Ladybird team was coached by Julie Wyrick, who is still coaching today at Spring High School. She is one of six coaches in Texas high school softball with more than 600 career wins, according to txprepsoftball.net. 62 of those wins came with the Ladybirds.
“Keep working and rewrite history,” Wyrick said. “I’m so proud of you and your coaches, good luck.”
Katie Bard 22 years ago hit two home runs to help move the Ladybirds to the regional finals.
Bard is happy to hear the Ladybirds are making a long run.
“I know how hard you all worked to get here. Always remember the hard is what makes it great. Good luck,” Bard said.
Rachel Escamilla pitched the final 10 innings against Magnolia and hopes the Ladybirds cherish the run they are on.
“What an accomplishment and what a feeling to be where you are,” Escamilla said. “Many memories have been made and many more to follow. Enjoy each and every title you hold as it was earned with hard work, sweat,and I’m sure some blood. The fields change but the feelings never fade. Grab the dirt and take it all in. Play tough. Good luck.”
The 2000 roster included Crystal Smith, Rachel Dluhos, Rebecca Cortez, Jenna Cerny, Staci Gold, Dana Rivera, Brittany Labay, Hanna Beery, Traci Triplett, Escamilla, Anderson and Bard.
WHERE ARE THEY TODAY
Escamilla is a ROW agent and gives softball pitching lessons. Cortez is a security supervisor and plays in a city co-ed softball league. Rivera is a practice manager for Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Labay still plays softball and is playing in a coach and parent tournament. Bard is a personal trainer and will soon be a physical therapist. Gold is a property tax attorney and plays softball in a co-ed league. Smith is a softball coach and is getting ready for her first playoff as a head coach in California. Dluhos is a Special Education Coordinator for ECISD. Beery is a teacher out of the district. Triplett is pediatric nurse practitioner, last year she coached her son’s all-stars baseball team.
CURRENT TEAM
The 2022 Ladybirds include Jordyn Lehde, Heather Farrar, Keona Wells, Anna Rod, Morgan Russell, Bridget Dorotik, Kate Bublea, Jaleena Macias and Alyssa Mendez and Ashley Fisher. Seniors this season are Lehde, Farrar, Mendez and Macias.
The Ladybirds this season have won the same number of series as the team from 2000.
