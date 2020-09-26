District play started off well for the El Campo Ladybirds (5-6, 1-0) beating the Navasota Lady Rattlers (7-9, 0-1) Tuesday night on the road in five sets 17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14, 17-15.
After a tough two sets, the Ladybirds regrouped and evened the game. In the fifth and final set, El Campo took advantage of some late Lady Rattler mistakes to seal the win.
“I think the girls finally woke up (in the third set),” Ladybirds coach Kelsey Johns said. “That two-hour bus ride, we were tired. It took two sets to get warm, unfortunately. Not playing as much as we should (have), it’s taking us (longer) to get us going as a whole.”
Sophomore Kate Bodungen and junior Heather Farrar powered most of the Ladybirds offense against Navastoa landing 32 kills between them. Bodungen had a team-high 19 kills 16 digs, and one ace. Farrar had 13 kills and two blocks.
Tied two sets apiece, the Ladybirds came hot to start the fifth taking a 5-1 lead. Navasota came back and traded points with El Campo down the stretch. Bodungen put a kill down to give the Ladybirds their 15th point and their final two scores in the set came on unforced errors by Navasota.
Senior setter Georgia Priesmeyer led the team with 34 assists. Defensively senior libero Mackenzie Matlock and Bodungen combined for 57 digs. Matlock had a team-high 41 digs.
In a district with both Sealy and Bellville, the win over Navasota gives them a leg up for the third seed. Currently, El Campo, Sealy and Bellville are tied 1-0 in the district rankings.
“It was an important game just to set the tempo for us as a team going into district,” Johns said.
The Ladybirds will play again this Tuesday night at home against the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons (0-1). Brookshire Royal did not play a non-district schedule.
LOUISE
The Lady Hornets district schedule continues to prove difficult.
Against the 2A teams that count towards the Lady Hornets playoff record, they finished the first-leg of district play winless following a five-set loss to the Ganado Maidens last Friday night.
The Lady Hornets Tuesday night picked up a three-set win over Prairie Lea. While in their district, because Prairie Lea is a 1A school, it won’t count towards their playoff record.
