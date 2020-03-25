Without any live sports to cover, the Leader-News has been looking back throughout some of the big moments of El Campo’s history.
In our most recent edition, there were a few photos from the 1967 Ricebird football team that lost to Brownwood in the state championship.
Over the coming weeks, the Leader-News will have more blasts from the past.
What the Leader-News would like to do in the coming weeks is to put together a little list of some of the greatest athletes that have ever come through, El Campo, Louise, Wharton, Boling or East Bernard.
While this is this paper serves the people of El Campo and Louise, the athletes around the county have gone on to do big things. East Bernard’s Shane Lechler for example is from Wharton County and was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.
So who are the greatest athletes that you can recall?
What’s the biggest moment in sports that’s been lost through time?
Email us at: Sports@Leader-News.com or go to the Wharton County Newspapers Sports Facebook page to leave your feedback.
Help us find the athletes that might have been lost through time. Let us re-share their stories so they aren’t forgotten.
