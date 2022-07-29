As a new season gets ready to kick off in El Campo, 12 former Ricebird and Ladybird athletes will be looking to make their mark in college programs this upcoming season.
One of them received a preferred walk-on spot at Texas A&M as part of their track team.
Hendrick Hundl didn’t get a chance to finish out his senior season due to an injury, but the track hurdler will be looking to make a name as an Aggie this year.
“I always knew that I wanted to run track at the next level and I was just lucky to have been given the chance to run at one of the best schools in the country,” Hundl said.
While he didn’t get a chance to showcase himself at state this past season, Hundl credits the team for helping him improve enough to earn a spot with the Aggies.
“It was really a team effort, my family, my coaches, and my teammates. You know every day me and coach (Gabe) Cavazos would go out there after school and get to work whether that was doing sprints, working on starts, or working on hurdles,” Hundl said. “My teammates made it easier to put my best out there because we all wanted to (the) same thing and that was to play in college. And my family because they are the ones that had to deal with me whenever I ran bad or didn’t jump good.”
Hundl will be following in his brother Philip’s footsteps who is running track for the Air Force Academy.
“I was looking at some pictures my grandma had of us when we ran summer track when we were younger and, just talking to him about the days when we would just go out to the track or be in the weight room for hours just grinding away,” Hundl said. “So I just think it’s really cool that both of our desire dedication and discipline payed off and it shows young kids that were like me that if they really want something they have to work hard for it.”
The defensive back trio of D.K. Ward, Isaiah Anderson and David Ursery will be at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene looking to earn playing time on the football team. Carson Whittington will be snapping the football at Blinn College. Kerry North is going to Texas A&M Kingsville to play football. Juan Leal will be blocking for the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
Head cheerleader Madisyn Cortez will be part of the Stephen F. Austin State University cheer program this season.
Two basketball players, one on Ladybird and one Ricebird will be playing in college this upcoming season. Trinceton Foley will be playing for Coastal Bend College in Beeville, while Trinatee Roberts is going north to be part of the Fon Du Lac Community College in Minnesota.
The Ladybirds softball team had two athletes grab college spots. Alyssa Mendez will play for North Central Texas College and Jaleena Macias is part of the University of Houston-Victoria program.
