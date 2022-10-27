Only two teams in Wharton County picked up wins this past week and East Bernard junior quarterback Clayton Fajkus’ four-touchdown performance helped them upset the Boling Bulldogs earning week nine player of the week honors.
The Brahmas opened their night throwing the ball, and Fajkus completed 12 of 20 passes for 200 yards. East Bernard had five touchdowns on the night, four coming from Fajkus. The junior added in a rushing score, running the ball eight times for 22 yards.
