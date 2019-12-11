The Louise Hornets football season might not have gone according to plan. However, they did make the playoffs and when the district’s season-ending awards were announced, there was Louise representation on both sides of the ball.
The Hornets might have finished district play with one win, but Louise had athletes and other coaches agree with two first-team selections on offense and defense.
On offense junior running back Rogeric Schooler and senior tight end Duran Vasquez took home first-team honors.
Schooler didn’t start the season at running back, but with injuries switched over from wide receiver and hit his stride in district play.
“Rogeric was our biggest offensive threat! He was a very explosive running back,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said.
While Vasquez wasn’t on the team at the start of the year, once he did start playing again, the offensive line was already set and the Hornets called on him to catch passes and block from the tight end spot.
“Duran brought some much confidence to the team. He played a huge role on offense as lead blocker,” Bill said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Vasquez made an impact and he earned first-team honors along with sophomore defensive tackle Chris Vasquez.
“Duran’s leadership and presence helped stabilize our defensive front. Chris Vasquez, a sophomore, played a big role on the defensive side of the ball drawing a lot of double teams which freed up a lot of linebackers to make some plays,” Bill said.
On the second-team, junior Daylon Machicek and senior Derek Luna picked up offensive honors while senior Robert Montes and sophomore Daniel Gaona III made the defensive-team.
Machicek made the second-team while only playing in three regular-season games. Louise’s junior quarterback had been out with a knee injury since basketball last year.
Rounding out the Hornets district honors were senior Fransisco Avalos, sophomore D’Adrian Espitia and sophomore Blake Yeager who received honorable mentions.
