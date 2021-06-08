The El Campo 9U All-Stars made it to the District 18 championship game, but fell 10-9 to Palacios Monday night in Wharton.
Trailing Palacios, El Campo’s bats scored five runs in the fourth inning to tie the game 9-9. Wyatt Prasek scored two runs with a hit to the outfield. Palacios scored in the bottom of the inning to beat El Campo.
Brayden Deleon and Andrew Sulak both threw for the 9U All-Stars. Davonnte Wilkerson caught the game and in the third inning threw out a runner for the third out with shortstop Jonah Garza applying the tag.
In the tournament, El Campo opened with a 13-4 win over Tidehaven. El Campo lost to Palacios 11-1 in the second round. To get back into the winners’ bracket they beat Tidehaven 10-4.
