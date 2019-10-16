Nothing like a good olefashioned blowout. The Ricebirds did it to Brazosport Friday night and Brenda Thane of El Campo did it in week six of the football contest with 14 correct picks. Thane’s card like a lot of other cards this week picked all seven pro-football games correctly. I’m stunned, I guess we need more college games next week...
For the final two winning spots this week, it came two to a gaggle of correct 13 game scorecards. J.C. Franz, James McMahan, Jerry Williams and Leslie Kippes, all of El Campo and James Voldan of Rosenberg, all slugged it out in the first tie-breaker.
Oklahoma and Texas combined for 61 points Saturday afternoon and closest was Williams with a guess of 65 to take second place. Voldan’s pick of 68 just beats out McMahan who guessed 69 to successfully lock up the final winning spot in week six.
Hopefully with a few extra college football games this week we should bring these wild and crazy scores back down some... It would be nice for a few upsets every now and then, only three people picked Texas A&M over Alabama this week, of course, they didn’t win, but I respect their boldness...
Good luck to all those that entered this week. As a reminder, if you are reading these words, you can enter the football contest.
-Joshua Reese
Sports Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.