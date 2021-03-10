The Louise powerlifting team sent 27 boys and girls to the regional meet, their biggest group in recent history.
Of the 12 Lady Hornets who competed at the regional meet in Bay City Saturday, eight will be moving on to state.
Natalie Sanchez, Hope Cloutman, Aaliyah Ochoa, Erica Melchor, Michala Sulak, Savannah Morton, Alyssa Jones and Kaitlyn Maley all advanced.
Sulak had the Lady Hornets’ most powerful lift. Sulak, in the 165-pound weight class, combined to lift 635 pounds between her deadlift, bench press and squat. Ochoa had the Lady Hornets highest finish, coming in sixth place overall in the 123-pound weight class. Ochoa combined to lift 535 pounds.
The girls state championship will take place in American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi on March 18.
The boys regional is tomorrow in Lumberton for their chance to go to state.
