Defensive play stood out this past Friday night with El Campo Ricebird senior defensive end Rhenner Spenrath earning the Wharton County Week 10 Player of the Week honors.
Spenrath was all over the field in the Ricebirds district championship win over Stafford.
The Ricebird senior finished the night with four sacks and eight tackles. Spenrath was part of a defensive line that gave seven yards rushing until a fake punt late in the fourth quarter. Overall, Spenrath and the El Campo defense allowed fewer than 3.5 yards a play against Stafford. The Ricebird defense came up with stop after stop, giving up just two third-down conversions, in large part to drive-killing sacks from Spenrath.
Boling - senior Trenton Jones finished with 114 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Jones also had a catch for 14 yards.
Wharton - senior Raymond Hudson II had a rushing and passing touchdown. Hudson had 106 yards rushing and 55 yards passing.
