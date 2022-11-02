SpenRATH

The Ricebird defense came up with stop after stop, giving up just two third-down conversions, in large part to drive-killing sacks from Spenrath.

Defensive play stood out this past Friday night with El Campo Ricebird senior defensive end Rhenner Spenrath earning the Wharton County Week 10 Player of the Week honors.

Spenrath was all over the field in the Ricebirds district championship win over Stafford.

