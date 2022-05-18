Former El Campo standout Clay Jung is heading to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series.
Jung is a freshman catcher for the Murry State Aggies in Tishomingo, Okla.
The Aggies beat Northern Oklahoma Enid Sunday and Monday to win the Region II tournament, earning them a spot in the Division II World Series.
It’s one of the most surreal feelings I’ve ever felt,” Jung told the Leader-News. “You work so hard all Fall to prepare for (a) long Spring in hopes of making the tournament. Then to win the tournament and punch our ticket to the World Series is amazing. Just watching all of the hard work and dreams fall in to place with my teammates is a dream come true.”
In the five-game Plains District tournament Jung had seven hits and nine RBIs.
The former Ricebird is batting .333 and he leads the team with a .520 on-base percentage in his first year with Murry State.
Jung has been an asset to Murry State, drawing 53 walks, the fourth most in Division II, he’s also hit eight home runs.
Jung has been a solid defender for Murry State, fourth on the team in fielding percentage.
Murry State this season is 35-24 and is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
The World Series will take place at David Allen Ballpark in Enid Okla, from May 28 through June 4.
The World Series is a double-elimination tournament.
Jung did not finish his senior season in El Campo, with the UIL canceling Spring sports due to COVID-19 concerns.
Jung was named to the Texas Sports Writers All-State team as an honorable mention as a junior.
