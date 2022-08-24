The Louise Lady Hornets (6-3) strong non-district play continued with a big sweep over the Victoria Homeschooled Cobras on Friday in Hornet Gym.
The Lady Hornets got 15 kills from seniors Addison Lewis (10) and Kate Garrett (5) and breezed past the Cobras 25-6, 25-11, 25-16.
“I feel like the girls needed that game. It was a great confidence booster for them coming up to (Tues- day’s) game against a really tough team (in) Boling,” Louise coach Am- ber Miles said. “(The Cobras) allowed us to work on some things that we have been trying in practice. They didn’t play down which is what we generally have a problem with. I am very proud of them for that.”
As a team the Lady Hornets had 31 aces, with Lewis and junior Madi- son Grant combining for 15. Junior Kylie Creager contributed all over the court with five aces, four kills, three digs and two blocks.
Miles was happy with how the en- tire team played on Friday night.
The Lady Hornets play Danbury on Friday in Louise. With Boling this past Tuesday, Danbury will be the second 3A playoff team in a week they’ll have played, allowing them a good look at how far they’ve come in August.
