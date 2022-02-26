The Louise Lady Hornets are sending their whole team to the regional meet with 11 athletes qualifying for a chance at state.
Every Lady Hornet lifter is ranked inside the top 12 in Region 4, advancing to the regional meet in Bay City on Wednesday.
The Lady Hornets finished with 29 points earning them a third-place finish at the last chance meet in Ganado on Saturday. Louise was five points away from 3A Palacios and finished ahead of 4A El Campo and Bay City.
“(I’m) extremely proud of all the girls,” Louise coach Ashley Zezula said. “They have been working hard in the weight room these past couple of weeks and it has really paid off.”
Louise had two powerlifters come in first in Ganado and another finished second.
Lady Hornet sophomore Erica Melchor lifted a combined 715 pounds in the 259 and above weight class. Melchor’s lift was the most by a Lady Hornet in Ganado.
In the 123-pound weight class, junior Kathryn Garrett was first with a combined lift of 595 pounds. Freshman Hannah Ochoa was second in the 105-pound weight class lifting a combined weight of 445 pounds, all three Lady Hornets are advancing.
Also advancing are sophomore Natalie Sanchez, freshman Anahiyarith Rodriguez, senior Kelly Lemus, sophomore Madilyn Kana, junior Alyssa Jones, senior Kaitlyn Maley, sophomore Monica Montes and senior Shae Kidwell.
Ochoa and Rodriguez are ranked first and second in the region, respectively in the 105-pound weight class. Garrett is first in the 123-pound weight class. Melchor is first in the 259-pound weight class. Montes and Kidwell are ranked first and second, respectively in the 165-pound weight class.
The top two at the regional meet will advance to state later in the month. The Lady Hornets had eight lifters qualify for state last year.
EL CAMPO
El Campo returned to powerlifting this year after a decade and in their first year back will send athletes to the regional meet.
Five Ladybird powerlifters are ranked in the top 12 in Region 4, earning them a trip to the regional meet in Bay City on Wednesday.
The Ladybirds finished with 18 points for sixth place at the last chance meet in Ganado last Saturday. El Campo was one point behind Edna.
El Campo had both a first place and a second place finish in Ganado.
Ladybird sophomore Kaylynn Mendez came in first in the 132-pound weight class lifting a combined 815 pounds. Mendez had the Ladybirds biggest lift and she lifted the sixth most in Ganado. The girls who lifted more than her, all were in larger weight classes. Junior Sarah Spitzmiller was second in the 148-pound weight class combining to lift 700 pounds, both girls earned a spot at regionals.
Senior Makayla Vasquez (in the 114-pound weight class), junior Angela Contreras (165) and senior Teara Cooper (259) will also be lifting on Wednesday.
Mendez is currently second in the region, 10 pounds away from first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.