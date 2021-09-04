The Louise Hornets picked up their first win of the season beating the Bloomington Bobcats 7-0 on the road Friday night.
For the second week in a row, offense for Louise was hard to come by, but the defense held strong throughout the night shutting out the Bobcats.
“We pretty much dominated them,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said. “That’s two weeks in a row where I think we’ve played pretty well on defense. Our offense is coming around and they were way better tonight than last week, a great improvement.”
After holding Bloomington to a punt on the first drive, Louise took the ball down and scored. Louise senior Blayke Yeager punched the ball in on the ground from 15-yards out for the Hornets’ lone score. Bill noted junior Roy Arrambide had some big runs as well in the game. Late in the game, the Hornets had a second chance to punch the ball in but opted to kneel and run the clock and end the game.
Louise next week will take on the High Island Cardinals on the road. The High Island game is the final of a three-game road stretch to state the season for the Hornets.
