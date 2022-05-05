The Wharton County Junior Pioneers closed the regular season with three wins over Coastal College this past week.
The Pioneers played three tight games against Coastal College, prevailing in all three.
“You play all year to earn a spot in the postseason. I am excited to see our guys enjoy the playoff atmosphere and make a run. It will be fun,” Pioneer coach Trey Porras said.
Wharton opened the week 1-0 home win Thursday. The Pioneers picked up a 2-0 and 6-5 win over Coastal College on the road Saturday.
Wharton pitching limited Coastal College to three hits in the first two games.
The pitching of Pioneer sophomore Cole Beddingfield (Oak Ridge), freshmen Daniel Dial (San Benito) and Rafael Capistran (Veterans Memorial) held Coastal College to one hit in seven innings in game two.
Coastal College, in the finale, made a late charge scoring two runs in the final two innings. Pioneer freshman reliever Ryan Pehrson (Southlake Carroll) earned his second save of the season, closing out the game.
Pioneer freshman Hunter Smith (Klein Oak) had five hits (double) and a stolen base in the three-game series.
Freshmen Ethan Campos (Cypress Lakes) and AJ Kostic (Northwest Christian) earned their fifth wins of the season.
Wharton will move on to the regional tournament and play Bossier Parish Friday at 6 p.m. at San Jacinto College.
The south tournament also includes Tyler and San Jacinto. The winner will move on to the super regional and play the winner from the north.
