After COVID-19 derailed their 2020 season, the El Campo Ladybirds are back on the softball field preparing for what they hope will be a full schedule this year.
The Ladybirds played their non-district schedule last season, but they only made it through two district games before COVID-19 shutdown softball and the rest of spring sports.
“It feels really great to be back this year,” senior outfielder Allyson Rioux said. “Our season did cut short last year..., but we’re really happy to back.”
Last season, the Ladybirds were a young team and they found themselves in district scoring 35 runs in their two games. Then they went into hibernation and awoke on Jan. 15, officially starting their 2021 campaign.
The Ladybirds will return much of the same team, losing two seniors - one starter, through graduation.
Through the first few weeks on the field, the Ladybirds have been able to get through tryouts, have full practices and scrimmage themselves, all without having to worry about rain and soggy fields, unlike the start to the year in previous seasons.
“As the days progress we’re getting stronger. We’re learning, we’re coachable and we’re adjusting and that’s the big keys and we’re knocking those out of the park right now,” Ladybirds coach Roxanne Cavazos said.
With a little over two weeks of working against themselves, the Ladybirds Tuesday night will get a chance to test how far they’ve come when they go on the road to scrimmage the Boling Lady Bulldogs.
“Scrimmages are just extra practice and I look forward to see that we’re catching on to how we do things as a program and that we’re making adjustments,” Cavazos said.
The Ladybirds have three seniors this year Rioux, Mackenzie Matlock and Madisyn Matlock.
El Campo’s first game won’t come until Feb. 16 when they play West Columbia at Legacy Field.
