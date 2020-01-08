The El Campo Ladybirds (17-6, 2-1) picked up their second straight win by 20 points or more Friday night when they went on the road to beat the Needville Ladyjays (3-15, 0-3) 47-27.
While it looked like the Ladybirds were going to hand the Ladyjays a larger rout early, turnovers and bad play helped keep Needville relatively close.
“We settle instead of putting our foot down and they don’t understand (they need) to continue pushing to go finish something,” Coach Gabe Villarreal said. “We have to play a complete game and I think we’ve yet to do that.”
The Ladybirds started the game on fire rushing out to a quick 17-4 lead in the first quarter. El Campo’s defense created turnovers and had quick runouts for easy layups. The half closed with the Ladybirds up 22-4.
The offense had good looks but they weren’t able to tack more than five points in the second quarter. Juniors Jackie Nichols and Mya Shorter both had eight points in the half.
Defensively the Ladybirds cooled off in the second half and started fouling on Needville drives. El Campo added to Needville’s offense with turnovers on bad passes. While the Ladybirds continued to score, the defense that held the Ladyjays to four points did not come out of the locker room.
“I’m trying to get them to understand to do things right now so they don’t beat us up later,” Villarreal said.
In the second half, junior post V’nisha Malone scored 10 of 12 points, she also finished with 11 rebounds and five steals. Malone and Shorter both led the team with 12 points.
The Ladybirds will be on the road Friday to take on the Sealy Lady Tigers (7-13, 1-1).
(0) comments
