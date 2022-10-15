The Wharton County rushing title is currently separated by 36 inches or one yard with El Campo senior Rueben Owens II leading with 1,033 yards. Boling junior Ryan O’Neal is right on his heels with 1,032 yards. With four games and the playoffs left, chances are Wharton County will have two 2,000-yard running backs this season.
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 1,033 yards - 117 carries - 14 TDs
Boling - Ryan O’Neal, 1,032 yards - 101 carries - 12 TDs
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 819 yards - 120 carries - 10 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 532 yards - 66 carries - Not tracked (not updated this week)
El Campo - Stephen Norman, 411 yards - 57 carries - 3 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 402 yards - 70 carries - 2 TDs
Boling - Trenton Jones, 301 yards - 43 carries - 6 TDs
Boling - Nathan King, 277 yards - 36 carries - 6 TDs
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 221 yards, 16 carries - 2 TDs
Wharton - Rayshawn Hood, 204 yards, 28 carries, 1 TD
El Campo - Drake Resendez, 149 yards, 25 carries, 0 TD
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 135 yards - 20 carries, 0 TD
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 227 yards, 33 carries, not tracked
East Bernard - Malik Thomas, 168 yards - 30 carries - 1 TD
Boling - Jerrick Garcia, 130 yards, 10 carries, 1 TD
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 503 yards - 36 completions - 4 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 359 yards - 18 completions - 3 TDs
Wharton - Angell Gaona, 229 yards, 14 completions - 3 TDs
Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 146 yards - 18 completions - 4 TDs
El Campo - Brock Rod, 134 yards - 7 completions - 1 TD
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 92 yards - 4 completions - 2 TDs
Louise - Roy Arrambide - 93 yards - 7 completions - 1 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 91 yards - 4 completions - 1 TD
Wharton - Ryan Mendiola, 70 yards - 6 completions - 1 TD
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 165 yards - 6 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 165 yards - 7 catches - 1 TD
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 137 yards - 8 catches - 2 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 113 yards, 1 catches, 2 TDs
Louise - Kyle Anderson - 89 yards, 6 catches, 0 TD
El Campo - Hal Erwin - 88 yards, 3 catches, 2 TDs
East Bernard - Reid Morton - 88 yards, 12 catches, 0 TD
Louise - Holden Watson, 80 yards - 2 catches - 0 TDs
El Campo - Sloan Hubert, 58 yards - 3 catches - 1 TD
El Campo - Drake Resendez, 57 yards - 2 catch - 0 TD
Boling - Trenton Jones, 54 yards - 4 catches - 2 TDs
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II, 52 yards - 4 catches - 2TDs
Wharton - Brandon Sims Jr, 51 yards - 5 catches - 0 TD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.