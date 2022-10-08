The Louise Lady Hornets kept their playoff hopes alive after coming from behind to beat the Ganado Maidens Tuesday night at Hornet gym.
Louise lost the first set but won the next three 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 to pick up their first district win.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The Louise Lady Hornets kept their playoff hopes alive after coming from behind to beat the Ganado Maidens Tuesday night at Hornet gym.
Louise lost the first set but won the next three 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 to pick up their first district win.
“It’s really good to beat (Ganado) now because it gives us a lot more hope and we’re trying really hard to make it to the playoffs,” Louise senior libero Kate Garrett said.
Despite a quiet gym, the Lady Hornets found enough energy to finish off Ganado. While Ganado is a rival of Louise, often times during the game, a cell phone ring tone could be heard ringing in the gym while the girls sent volleys back and forth.
Early on in the final set, both teams traded points. Tied at 7-7, the Lady Hornets got a block from sophomore Rhiley Drozd to give them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. A long kill from Ganado gave them another point. Louise gave the ball back to Ganado with a long kill of their own.
Lady Hornet senior middle hitter Addison Lewis pushed a shot through the Ganado defense putting them ahead 10-7. Drozd followed landing three straight aces with the Maidens having a hard time keeping the ball in play.
Ganado slowly started chipping away at the Louise lead pulling within 22-20 late. An error by the Lady Hornets tightened the game to a single point.
Lewis swatted a blistering kill through the Ganado defense. However, a long kill attempt and a Ganado ace tied the game 23-23. Lewis finished the game firing two kills past the Maidens to seal the win for the Lady Hornets.
“(Drozd) pushed the line really good and hit the line really good today,” Garrett said. “She was placing the ball really well (against Ganado).”
Louise started the night playing well, jumping out to a lead. A Maiden 8-0 run tied the game at 15-15, prompting Louise to call a time-out. Ganado’s run continued taking an 18-15 advantage until a Louise double block ended the run. Both teams traded points, tying the game at 21, 22, 23 and 24. Ganado grabbed the final two points to close out the win.
In the next two sets, Lewis and Drozd played well along with senior middle blocker Kylie Creager. Both Louise and Ganado showed spirited defense at times making diving attempts to keep the ball in play. Lady Hornet coach Amber Miles was also impressed with Garrett’s night on the defensive end of the court.
“She’s my best reader off the hits, I think she did very well. She always has a good game,” Miles said.
Trailing 17-16 in the second set, Ganado fired a kill through the Lady Hornets’ defense. Louise was able to get a hand on the kill attempt shooting the ball toward the rafters, bouncing off the basketball goal, which is raised during volleyball games. The Lady Hornets continued following the shot, making a running backward pass toward the sideline causing Miles to move out of the way. Louise junior Madison Grant finished off the play with a tip past Ganado for the point and the tie. The set remained tight, but the Hornets grabbed the lead late and held on to win.
The Lady Hornets start the second round of district play against Shiner at home Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.