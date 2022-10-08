In Play

Louise senior Kylie Creager gets her arm on Ganado kill attempt to keep it in play Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.

The Louise Lady Hornets kept their playoff hopes alive after coming from behind to beat the Ganado Maidens Tuesday night at Hornet gym.

Louise lost the first set but won the next three 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 to pick up their first district win.

