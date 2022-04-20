The Louise Hornets and Lady Hornets both missed out on the playoffs, but showed enough throughout the season to earn a pair of all-district honors from the District 28-2A coaches.
Hornet junior post Ethan Wendel had a big season for Louise. Louise’s tall rim-rocker, who threw down a handful of dunks this season, earned the Hornets’ lone first team honor. Wendel was a key part of the Hornets offense and defense in the post.
Louise junior guard Andrew Huerta received an honorable mention.
Louise freshman Hannah Ochoa earned the Lady Hornets’ lone honor all-district honor receiving second-team recognition. Ochoa had been a mainstay of the Lady Hornets’ backcourt this past season, learning the job on the fly.
Lady Hornet posts senior Reign Edison and junior Addison Lewis were given honorable mentions along with guard sophomore Kirsten Ochoa.
