The El Campo Ricebirds did what they needed to do and beat the Brazosport Exporters 2-0 to earn a trip to the playoffs.
The sweep over the Exporters is the first time El Campo has done that this decade.
The return to the playoffs is the first for El Campo since 2018.
El Campo finishes District 24 as the third seed and will meet Houston Furr in the playoffs. There is no information about the date and location. Check back for more information.
You can find more about the win for El Campo in the next edition of the Leader-News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.