The Louise Lady Hornets powerlifting team took part in the state meet last Monday in Corpus Christi.
Louise’s eight lifters were the most of all the 1A and 2A schools that competed. All eight lifters finished all three of their lifts.
“Overall I feel we did great, our girls put up lots of (personal records) and we all enjoyed the experience of being at the big show,” Louise coach Daniel Gaona II said. “We’ll be heading back next season guaranteed.”
Michala Sulak had the Lady Hornets’ highest finish. In the 165-pound division, Sulak lifted a combined 645 pounds and came in eighth-place.
Two other lifters finished inside the top-10. Aaliyah Ochoa, in the 123-pound division, came in ninth lifting 545 pounds. Erica Melchor, in the 259-pound division, came in ninth lifting 600 pounds.
Hope Cloutman, Natalie Sanchez, Savannah Morton, Alyssa Jones and Kaitlyn Maley also competed at state for the Lady Hornets.
HORNETS
The Louise Hornets powerlifting team will have three athletes competing at the state meet in Abilene today. Hornet lifters Christopher Vasquez, Daniel Gaona III and Imanol Mendez all were reional champions.
