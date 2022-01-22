Eilott Babacock

The El Campo Ricebird passing record holder.

El Campo has been known as a smash-mouth running football throughout the decades. However, when going through the records dating back to 1980, five quarterbacks have thrown for more than 1,000 yards in their career.

Elliot Babcock, a current Needville football/baseball coach, owns the Ricebird record in yardage gaining nearly 3,000 yards passing through three seasons in the early 2000s.

Ricebird senior Isaiah Anderson has been etched into El Campo history as number 17, throwing for 642 yards this past season.

Below are all the quarterbacks in El Campo that have started for El Campo dating back to 1980 as verified by the Leader-News

1) Elliot Babcock - 2,804 yards, 21 TDs 

2) Brian Goerig - 1,689 yards, 21 TDs 6 INTs (one season)

3) Lynn Osina - 1,227 yards, 66/149 passing, 10 TDs 11 INTs

4) Othell Robinson - 1,154 yards, 55/130 passing, 8 TDs 10 INTs

5) Trey Krepec - 1,016 yards, 44/67 passing, 9 TDs 1 INT

6) Billy Bartosh - 974 yards, 45/112 passing 10 TDs 8 INTs

7) Ross Russell - 901 yards, 48/108 passing, 7 TDs 6 INTs

8) Wade Labay - 803 yards, 46/83 passing, 8 TDs 6 INTs

9) Brock Brandl - 790 yards, 40/84 passing, 9 TDs 1 INT

10) Cullen Schoener - 754 yards, 42/98 passing, 7 TDs 8 INTs

11) Trent Tomanck - 752 yards, 40/109 passing, 6 TDs 8 INTs

12) Billy Rioux - 742 yards, 53/128 passing, 5 TDs 13 INTs

13) Kevin Conrad - 741 yards, 50/105 passing, 6 TDs

14) Cullen Braden - 715 yards, 48/100 passing, 5 TD 5 INTs

15) Dustin Appling - 671 yards, 39/98 passing, 11 TDs 6 INTs

16) D.J. Washington - 657 yards, 37/73 passing, 7 TDs 2 INTs

17) Isaiah Anderson - 642 yards, 31/64 passing, 7 TDs 3 INTs

18) Bryce Brandl - 614 yards, 36/68 passing, 3 TDs 2 INTs

19) John Marks - 595 yards, 32/92 passing, 4 TDs 3 INTs

20) Derrick Allen - 590 yards, 8 TDs

21) Scott Rod - 543 yards, 36/95 passing, 4 TDs 7 INTs

22) Waylon Malone - 514 yards, 47/78 passing, 2 TD 3 INTs

23) Freddie Douglas - 496 yards, 28/86 passing, 1 TD 5 INTs

24) Ernest Arrambide - 413 yards, 17/46 passing, 7 TDs 3 INTs

25) Wesley Condra - 365 yards, 29/62 passing, 2 TDs 4 INTs

26) Tyler Woods - 337 yards, 18/60 passing, 1 TD 8 INTs

27) Kory Supak - 208 yards, 12/32 passing, 4 TDs 2 INTs

28) Clay Jung - 204 yards, 6/14 passing, 3 TDs

29) Brock Rod - 183 yards, 6/14 passing, 2 TDs 

30) Dakota Pietsch - 177 pards, 13/20 passing, 1 TD

31) Kelly Osina - 161 yards, 8/16 passing, 1 TD 1 INT

In the next edition wide reciver leaders in El Campo since 1980.

