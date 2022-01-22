El Campo has been known as a smash-mouth running football throughout the decades. However, when going through the records dating back to 1980, five quarterbacks have thrown for more than 1,000 yards in their career.
Elliot Babcock, a current Needville football/baseball coach, owns the Ricebird record in yardage gaining nearly 3,000 yards passing through three seasons in the early 2000s.
Ricebird senior Isaiah Anderson has been etched into El Campo history as number 17, throwing for 642 yards this past season.
Below are all the quarterbacks in El Campo that have started for El Campo dating back to 1980 as verified by the Leader-News.
1) Elliot Babcock - 2,804 yards, 21 TDs
2) Brian Goerig - 1,689 yards, 21 TDs 6 INTs (one season)
3) Lynn Osina - 1,227 yards, 66/149 passing, 10 TDs 11 INTs
4) Othell Robinson - 1,154 yards, 55/130 passing, 8 TDs 10 INTs
5) Trey Krepec - 1,016 yards, 44/67 passing, 9 TDs 1 INT
6) Billy Bartosh - 974 yards, 45/112 passing 10 TDs 8 INTs
7) Ross Russell - 901 yards, 48/108 passing, 7 TDs 6 INTs
8) Wade Labay - 803 yards, 46/83 passing, 8 TDs 6 INTs
9) Brock Brandl - 790 yards, 40/84 passing, 9 TDs 1 INT
10) Cullen Schoener - 754 yards, 42/98 passing, 7 TDs 8 INTs
11) Trent Tomanck - 752 yards, 40/109 passing, 6 TDs 8 INTs
12) Billy Rioux - 742 yards, 53/128 passing, 5 TDs 13 INTs
13) Kevin Conrad - 741 yards, 50/105 passing, 6 TDs
14) Cullen Braden - 715 yards, 48/100 passing, 5 TD 5 INTs
15) Dustin Appling - 671 yards, 39/98 passing, 11 TDs 6 INTs
16) D.J. Washington - 657 yards, 37/73 passing, 7 TDs 2 INTs
17) Isaiah Anderson - 642 yards, 31/64 passing, 7 TDs 3 INTs
18) Bryce Brandl - 614 yards, 36/68 passing, 3 TDs 2 INTs
19) John Marks - 595 yards, 32/92 passing, 4 TDs 3 INTs
20) Derrick Allen - 590 yards, 8 TDs
21) Scott Rod - 543 yards, 36/95 passing, 4 TDs 7 INTs
22) Waylon Malone - 514 yards, 47/78 passing, 2 TD 3 INTs
23) Freddie Douglas - 496 yards, 28/86 passing, 1 TD 5 INTs
24) Ernest Arrambide - 413 yards, 17/46 passing, 7 TDs 3 INTs
25) Wesley Condra - 365 yards, 29/62 passing, 2 TDs 4 INTs
26) Tyler Woods - 337 yards, 18/60 passing, 1 TD 8 INTs
27) Kory Supak - 208 yards, 12/32 passing, 4 TDs 2 INTs
28) Clay Jung - 204 yards, 6/14 passing, 3 TDs
29) Brock Rod - 183 yards, 6/14 passing, 2 TDs
30) Dakota Pietsch - 177 pards, 13/20 passing, 1 TD
31) Kelly Osina - 161 yards, 8/16 passing, 1 TD 1 INT
In the next edition wide reciver leaders in El Campo since 1980.
