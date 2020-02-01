A home win over of the Needville Lady Jays 49-30 wasn’t the only positive thing that happened to the El Campo Ladybirds Tuesday night. Across the district, the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons lost to the Wharton Lady Tigers.
The Lady Falcons loss means a district title once thought to be beyond the Ladybirds reach is now back in play. If the Ladybirds can win their final three games, at worst they will have a share of the district title.
“It’s a big deal. It’s always fun to win that district championship,” Ladybirds Coach Gabe Villarreal said. “But like I’ve said year in and year out, let’s get (into the playoffs) and then see what’s going to happen after that.”
Regardless of how the Ladybirds finish, they will be in the playoffs, but if they can take care of business, a top seed is within their grasp.
Against Needville Tuesday night, the Ladybirds offense stunned the Lady Jays. Mya Shorter was on fire scoring 24 of the Ladybirds 33 first-half points.
With more than 20 wins on the season, the Ladybirds have made themselves into a good team. Now they have two games left in the regular season to try and clean up parts of their game to make them an elite team as the playoffs start.
“I would like to see the post players do a little bit more,” Villarreal said. “(I’d like to see them) make their presence (felt) a little bit more. It’s a combination of all of them down there, not just one (player), so we can push the ball back out to the guards. Mya (Shorter) over the course of the last three-four-five games, I bet she’s made 20-25 three’s. If we can establish an inside (presence) more, it’s only going to make it easier.”
The Ladybirds Tuesday at home will play the Sealy Lady Tigers. Their final game of the season will be on the road against the Wharton Lady Tigers. Depending on how Wharton and El Campo close the season, the game will have a big impact on playoff seeding.
