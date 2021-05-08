he El Campo Ladybirds this season have three seniors this season and two of them have been playing together their entire lives.
Madisyn Matlock a centerfielder, and Mackenzie Matlock a pitcher and shortstop, are identical twins.
They are alike in so many ways, but on the softball field, they not identical.
Aside from of Madisyn’s blonde hair and glasses, the two are nearly indistinguishable from each other.
Madisyn wears number 2 and sports a black visor while Mackenzie jersey’s number is 22 and she wears a white visor to help people with the differences.
Neither Matlock is planning to play in college, so this year’s playoff run will be their last time on the field with each other.
“We had our senior party and that was very emotional. They did a lot of fun things (for us) and it was very sentimental and I’m very sad,” Mackenzie said.
“I’m upset, I don’t want it to end,” Madisyn said. “I’ve been playing softball my whole life and I can’t image not playing anymore.”
It wasn’t always softball for the twins. As youths, the pair raced four-wheelers to try and follow in their father’s footsteps a mud racer until a wreck by Madisyn ended those dreams and caused them to focus primarily on softball.
Throughout their journey in athletics together aside from Madisyn running track in middle school, they’ve done pretty much every sport together.
In high school along with playing softball, both played volleyball for four years. Madisyn was the district’s defensive MVP and Mackenzie earned an honorable mention this season.
The twins started playing t-ball as five year olds.
At one point, being identical, both tried to become pitchers, but after their first pitching lesson, Madisyn decided it wasn’t for her, she said. After that, the twins became a pitcher, and catcher combo for four years. Madisyn then finally made the move to the outfield. Mackenzie has been pitching since she was eight years old.
The differences extend from the field and into the batter’s box. While both bat from the right side, Mackenzie uses a shorter bat than Madisyn. Oddly enough, through 22 games this season, they have nearly interchangeable batting averages. Mackenzie is batting .373 and Madisyn is hitting .375, a difference of two hits.
“I wouldn’t say everything is a competition (between us) but we do push ourselves to help each other (get better),” Mackenzie said.
The only rivalry between the two throughout the years playing softball was who was going to get the Matlock’s first-ever home run.
As a senior, Madisyn won that competition belting out a home run over the left field wall against the Fort Bend Christian Academy earlier in the season.
“That was pretty upsetting, that was a competition,” Mackenzie said with a smile. She finally one-upped me on that one.”
“We’ve been waiting to do that,” the twins said in unison.
This year on the Ladybirds both, play important roles on the team with Mackenzie batting lead-off and Madisyn hitting cleanup in the four-hole. Between the two they’ve scored 61 of El Campo’s 237 runs. Together they have 10 of the Ladybirds 22 triples.
“They’re going to give you 110 percent in everything they do,” Ladybirds coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “If they make a mistake it doesn’t ever phase them. You can’t ever tell when they’ve had a bad at-bat or made an error on defense, they (always) just keep playing their game.”
In the dugout when not batting, along with cheering on their teammates, Mackenzie can be seen dancing to her teammates’ different walkup music while Madisyn takes part in chants to help keep the energy high.
The Ladybirds today continue their three-game series with Huffman-Hargrave. Game two will be at 2 p.m. at Tomball Memorial. Game three will follow if needed.
Whenever the end of the season comes, it won’t mean they are splitting up and going their separate ways. The two will be rooming with each other at Blinn until they ultimately end up at Texas A&M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.