Going North

Louise senior Roy Arrambide is all smiles after signing his national letter of intent, committing to play football at Coe College in Iowa. Pictured (l-r) Antonio Ortiz Jr. (step father), Leticia Tapia (mother), Manny Freeland (Louise head football coach), Roy Arrambide and Danny Ganoa Jr. (uncle).

Not one, not two, but three Louise seniors will be continuing their athletic careers in college, after signing their national letters of intent earlier this year.

The trio of future college athletes are the first multiple signees for Louise in recent memory.

