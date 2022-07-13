For those looking to relive a state championship, the 1982 Ricebird baseball team will be hosting a reunion Sunday at Mikeska’s on U.S. 59.
It’s been four decades since El Campo beat Weatherford, and Sunday, the team will be back under one roof.
The program will start at 12:30 p.m and is open to the public.
Players will introduce themsleves and are encouraged to share memories from the 1982 championship team. Head coach Ed Cambell will be at the reunion.
The championship roster inculded Pat Krpec, Todd Stepan, Anyhony Ruiz, Mike Molina, Greg Swoboda, Daryl Socha, Tim Parma, Darren Stock, Bryan Rasmussen, Jeff Socha, Allen Heard, Mark Krpec, Jeff Krpec, Jeff Knebel, Glenn Nohavitz, Barry Smith, Darrell Harton and manager Rene Baisa. The Ricebirds head coach was Ed Cambell and his assistant was Mark Priesmeyer. El Campo’s athletic dierector at the time was Buzzy Keith.
