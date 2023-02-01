Big Rebounder

El Campo senior  Isaiah Battiest lays the ball in between Sealy defenders earlier in the season. His rebound late in the fourth quarter against Navasota helped seal the win for the Ricebirds.

The El Campo Ricebirds kept their district winning streak alive, outlasting a tough challenge from the Navasota Rattlers on the road.

El Campo grabbed their lead early in the second half, defending it the rest of the night en route to their 61-57 victory. The win for El Campo moves them 8-0 with four games left to play.

