The El Campo Ricebirds kept their district winning streak alive, outlasting a tough challenge from the Navasota Rattlers on the road.
El Campo grabbed their lead early in the second half, defending it the rest of the night en route to their 61-57 victory. The win for El Campo moves them 8-0 with four games left to play.
To start the third quarter, El Campo junior Oliver Miles connected on a 30-foot three-pointer to break what was a tie game.
El Campo and Navastoa traded layups, keeping the Ricebirds on top 29-26.
The Ricebird defense played physically against Navasota, but they still grabbed a layup. The Ricebirds again answered with senior Tervon Jackson making a baseline jumper.
After Navasota split a one-and-one, El Campo raced down the court with Miles grabbing a layup on a long pass from junior Jake Samaripa, who had split a double-team from the Rattlers at mid-court to make the game 33-28 Ricebirds.
The Rattlers came down the court and missed a three. Again the racin’ Ricebirds flew down the court, junior La’Darian Lewis through the ball 50 feet connecting with Miles, he took a step, faked a Navasota defender and then laid the ball in off the glass to make it a seven-point game.
Navasota pulled within four points early in the fourth quarter. However, El Campo junior Keshunn Smith connected on a straight-away three making the lead seven points again. The Rattlers answered with a run and after a shot mid-range jumper pulled with 53-50 with under four minutes left to play.
Needing a basket, El Campo got a score on a tough made layup from Lewis and added another point on a made free throw from senior Isaiah Battiest.
Down the stretch, Navastoa tried to get extra possessions and put El Campo on the free-throw line, but they made their shots to hold on for the win.
Miles had a game-high 21 points and Lewis chipped in another 15 points.
Leading by four with 17 seconds left, the Rattlers missed a three and Battiest came down with the rebound effectively ending the game.
The El Campo basketball program will get Brookshire Royal on the road Friday night.
The El Campo Ladybirds dropped their matchup with the Navasota Lady Rattlers 75-33 on the road Friday.
While a loss, the Ladybirds are still in control of their own playoff hopes, leading Wharton by one game. El Campo has three games left in the regular season.
