East Bernard Brahmas had a big week, the only team in the county to go 2-0 in district play.
Brahma senior Luke Minks had productive bats hitting .800 in two games, garnering him Hitter Of the Week. Minks went 4/5 at the plate driving in two Brahmas and scoring two runs. The senior also stole four bases.
Other
Top Performances
Louise - Blake Yeager (senior) went 4/6 and scored four runs and drove in two Hornets.
Wharton - Ryan Guzman (junior) went 3/6 and drove in three runs.
PITCHING
There were a few different arms to pick from this week.
Boling junior Hayden Albert had a seven-inning shutout against Van Vleck, earning Pitcher Of the Week. Albert struck out 10 batters, allowing three hits and no walks. He sat down his final 11 batters in a row.
Other Top Performances
East Bernard - Dallas Novicke (senior) grabbed two wins, threw 11 innings, striking out 11, allowing three earned runs and four hits.
El Campo - Brock Rod (junior) tossed five innings allowing two hits, two earned runs and struck out nine batters.
SOFTBALL
East Bernard, Wharton and El Campo all went 2-0 in district play last week.
Two pitchers had great weeks making it hard, but one stood out slightly more.
East Bernard junior Lexie Warncke went 2-0 pitching eight hitless innings earning Pitcher Of the Week. The Brahmarette flame thrower had 18 strikeouts and two walks. Warncke struck out 66 percent of the batters she faced.
Other Top Performances
El Campo - Carlee Bubela (freshman) pitched in two games, allowing one hit over 7.2 innings, striking out 11 batters.
Boling - Allie Floyd (senior) pitched in two games striking out 17 batters in nine innings, allowing four earned runs.
HITTER
Warncke was a key piece of the Brahmarettes two wins with earning the Hitter Of the Week. The junior had four hits in six at bats with a double and a triple. Warncke also scored three runs and drove in two Brahmarettes.
Other Top Performances
El Campo - Alyssa Mendez (senior) 2/5 at the plate with a home run, she scored four runs and drove in four Ladybirds.
El Campo - Kate Bubela (junior) 4/5 at the plate, scored two runs.
Wharton - (sophomores) Zoey Johnson and Sinahyah Martinez stole five bases each.
