Volleyball opens on Aug. 2 and the Texas Girls Coaching Association (TGCA) has ranked the Bellville Brahmanettes, who are in the El Campo Ladybirds district, a top 10 team in the preseason.
Bellville is ranked third in 4A, they made it to the state semifinals last season with a 26-4 record.
El Campo’s volleyball district is made up of Sealy, Bellville, Wharton, Navasota and Brookshire Royal.
The Ladybirds have not beaten Bellville this decade. However, their new coach Brittany Oruonyehu does have a win over Bellville on her coaching record.
This is the last season the Ladybirds are guaranteed to be in this district, with the UIL redistricting coming next year. In the area, Needville, who was in the Ladybirds’ last district during the last realignment, will come into the season ranked fifth.
El Campo will return several players, losing only three seniors, two starters to graduation. The Ladybirds made it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in five years.
LOUISE
The Schulenburg Lady Shorthorns, who are in the Louise Lady Hornets district, will enter the season seventh in 2A.
Schulenburg went 25-9 and made it to the regional finals last season.
Louise has missed the playoffs the last three seasons.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes will enter the season ranked the fourth-best team in 3A according to the TGCA.
Bushland, Goliad and Holliday are the only teams in the state ranked higher, one, two and three, respectively.
The Brahmarettes went 25-5 last season and lost to Goliad in the state semifinals. Outside of Goliad, their only losses came to 4A schools.
East Bernard lost one senior starter to graduation and will return a core who’s played together for a few years.
“It’s an honor to have a top 10 ranking to start the season, but it also puts a huge target on our backs. Something that we will embrace this season,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said. “Ultimately it isn’t (ranking) how we start the season but how we finish and our goal is to finish as the top 3A school in the state with a state title.”
Incoming senior Samantha Rabius took part in the TGCA All-Star earlier this summer, she was one of eight 3A players in the game. Rabius, was an all-state honorable mention outside hitter last season.
