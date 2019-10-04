The Louise Hornets (0-5) quest for a win has extended into week six when they travel to play the Brazos Cougars (1-4) this Friday night.
The Hornets against Stockdale had a new starting quarterback in Rogeric Schooler, the teams running back to start the year. Robert Montes who’s been the starter was working himself back from an injury and only played on defense.
With another week of health, the Hornets should have Montes back under center freeing up Schooler to go back to running back.
The Cougars against the Rice Consolidated Raiders in their last game gave up 255 yards rushing, 155 yards coming from their quarterback Ian Hargrove.
Schooler has been the Hornets’ main offensive weapon, accounting for 405 yards rushing this season. If he’s able to get free, he might be able to have a big day as well. If the Hornets can get on the scoreboard, they’ll have to count on their defense to pick up stops.
Against Stockdale, the Hornets’ running game was bottled up running the ball for less than 100 yards.
If the offense gets in the end zone, they’ll have to rely on their defense to help them seal the win.
Outside of the Hornets’ first two games, they’ve only allowed three touchdowns or fewer in the past three weeks.
Brazos in the first week of the season scored 52 points, however, since they’ve only scored two touchdowns or fewer in the past four games.
