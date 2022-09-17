The Louise Lady Hornets grabbed a signature win over the Yorktown KittyKats at Hornet Gym Tuesday night.
The Lady Hornets beat the KittyKats, a playoff team from last season, in five sets 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11, 15-12.
“We were very well matched. The game could have gone either way really,” Lady Hornets coach Amber Miles said. “We made a few silly mistakes but overall we played well. We hustled and got balls out of the net that we generally don’t get out. They played hard and didn’t quit.”
Louise twice in the game was down a set and both times came back to tie the game, ultimately winning in the finale. The win against Yorktown was the first for the Lady Hornets since 2017.
“I am pleased with how they played. I think this was their hardest game they have played this season. They had to fight through their exhaustion which is something they haven’t had to do in a game yet this year. I am proud that they kept going and didn’t give up,” Miles said.
Louise played their final no-no district game Friday night against 5A Victoria West.
EL CAMPO
The El Campo Ladybirds ended a six-game losing streak to the Sealy Lady Tigers Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
The Lady Tigers made El Campo dig deep, but the Ladybirds prevailed in a tight three-set sweep 25-18, 25-23, 30-28.
El Campo flattened Sealy with 40 kills. Ladybird senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen had her right arm swatting a team-high 22 kills, no other El Campo player had more than 10. Ladybird junior Kinsley Cerny kept the ball in play throughout the game with 15 digs, and Bodungen chipped in eight more.
The Ladybirds play Navasota Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
