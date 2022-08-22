Saved

El Campo junior Kaitlyn Stephenson keeps a tip from the Sandies from hitting the ground during their game Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym. Stephenson missed most of last season with an injury, but is now back and part of the setter rotation.

The El Campo Ladybirds saw good competition in the Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandies, but they came up on the losing end of a five-set war Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.

After being behind a set, the Sandies had a chance to close out the game, but the Ladybirds came back to win the fourth set. In the finale, the Sandies edged out the Ladybirds to win the game 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 18-16.

