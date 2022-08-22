The El Campo Ladybirds saw good competition in the Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandies, but they came up on the losing end of a five-set war Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
After being behind a set, the Sandies had a chance to close out the game, but the Ladybirds came back to win the fourth set. In the finale, the Sandies edged out the Ladybirds to win the game 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 18-16.
“I thought we came out strong. We tried to finish strong, but we were already in a hole with little mistakes,” El Campo Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “We’ve still got a young team. I don’t have that many seniors, I have a lot of returners, but they’re still trying to work out the kinks of pressure situations. Once we work through that mentally, we’ll finish games.
The Ladybirds were down 2-0 in the final set, but a barrage of points from senior Kate Bodungen helped them regain the lead, pulling ahead 6-4. Fellow senior Ella Rod scored back-to-back aces and sophomore Adeline Hundl landed a tip improving their lead to 11-6.
The Sandies inched back into the game with five straight points.
Hundl broke the Sandies’ run with two kills and a Calhoun error, putting them from one point away from the win. Calhoun rallied back four straight points tying the game at 14.
Ladybird junior Olivia Lutrick landed a kill putting El Campo ahead again, but it was short-lived with Calhoun getting two points on a tip and an El Campo error. Bodungen tied the game at 16 with a kill.
However, two pin-point tips from Calhoun, one just in front of the back line and the other in front of the defense ended the game.
El Campo played well, in the end making several dives to keep the ball in play, but Calhoun waited them out and held on to steal the win.
The Ladybirds are re-working junior Kaitlyn Stephenson into the setting mix after she was injured last season. Fellow junior Olivia Lutrick stepped in for Stephenson alongside now graduated Carli Bullard. Both Lutrick and Stephenson are learning the new offense.
“Trying to run (our offense) with two new setters,” Oruonyehu said. “Now we have Kaitlyn and Olivia and it’s just about readjusting to the players again.”
Calhoun and El Campo both made it to the second round of the playoffs last season.
The Ladybirds play Victoria West Tuesday at home.
