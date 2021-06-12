The big boys for the El Campo Ricebirds, the lineman, will compete in the Lineman Challenge today at Spring High School starting at 9 a.m.
After a week of weights and conditioning, the linemen are going to be in search of one of four qualifying spots at Spring. The Ricebirds will be one of the few 4A schools out of 30 schools taking part in the event.
“Championships are won with our guys up front,” El Campo athletic director Chad Worell said. “Giving them a chance to go out and compete head (to) head with linemen from other schools is important. Gives us something to look forward to instead of just traditional workouts. Also, it allows us to find the kids who have that competitive streak in them.”
While they won’t be pushing bodies around like in actual football games, the El Campo line is an experienced group. The offensive line is led by three returning seniors, Juan Leal, Kerry North and Jack Dorotik.
The Ricebirds’ linemen today will take part in the Veterans Memorial Worm Carry (carrying a large piece of heavy padding as a team the length of the football field), tire flip, bench press, power drive, medicine ball throw, an obstacle course, kettlebell stack relay, farmers walk relay (carrying two 85 pound dumbbells across the field), sled push and pull and a tug-of-war at the end of the day.
Awards will be given to the top three schools in each event.
The four teams with the highest overall scores will move on to state. El Campo has not been to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.