El Campo took six teams to the District 18 Little League tournament which started last Friday night and four still have a chance to advance to sectionals.
All three of El Campo’s baseball teams 10U, 11U and Majors are still alive. The 10U softball is still alive with 12U and Juniors out of the double-elimination tournament.
10U softball has made the biggest comeback of the four teams remaining. After a tough opening 13-3 loss to Tidehaven Friday night at home. The El Campo 10U softball team has fought their way to a final game with Tidehaven for the right to face Palacios for the District 18 championship. El Campo, in the loser bracket, has beaten Boling and Brazos.
El Campo baseball has not lost a game and two teams are playing for the District 18 title.
10U baseball played their games at home, beating East Bernard 6-1 on Saturday and Wharton 15-2 on Sunday. El Campo played East Bernard again Tuesday night. If El Campo won, they will play the winner of the Palacios bracket in El Campo on Friday in a three-game series to decide the District 18 championship. A loss will trigger one more game between El Campo and East Bernard and that winner will advance to the three-game series.
11U baseball Monday night in Sweeny beat Sweeny 12-0. The 11U team played Sweeny Tuesday night in El Campo with a red and white win, they will be District 18 champions. If El Campo losses they’ll play Sweeny, site to be determined, tomorrow to decide who’ll move to sectionals.
Majors after a 3-0 run in Wharton is waiting for the winner of the Sweeny bracket to play for the District 18 title. El Campo Majors beat Tideheaven twice and Wharton, scoring more than 10 runs each game to sweep the Wharton bracket. The championship will start Friday night in El Campo.
Both 12U and Juniors softball were swept in short two-game series. 12U lost to Palacios and Juniors lost to East Bernard.
