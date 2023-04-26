Lexie Warncke

Warncke for the fourth week in a row was the best player in Wharton County, hitting two home runs and striking out nearly 20 batters, helping East Bernard go coast-to-coast in the district for an undefeated district championship.

At the end of the regular season, softball players didn’t hold back from putting up big numbers and the final Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honor will go to East Bernard senior Lexie Warncke for games between April 17 through April 22.

