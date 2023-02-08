El Campo won’t be sending one swimmer or even two to the UIL state meet in San Antonio this Thursday and Friday, they’re sending an armada of Ricebirds and Ladybirds as they try and take home a goal medal in the first 4A and below championship.
The El Campo swimming program will compete in 12 different events at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio. They have six swimmers seeded in the top three in their individual events.
With only five swimmers, the boys won Region III, while the girls dominated their competition by nearly 100 points also taking home gold.
El Campo last year sent only one swimmer to state, senior Zane Garner competed in the 100-yard butterfly, but he wasn’t able to crack the A-Final.
Competitors at state will have a prelim swim which will seed them into the A and B finals on Friday. Coming into this season, El Campo has had to compete against larger 5A schools. This will be the most atheltes they’ve sent to state.
The UIL last year voted that 4A and under schools should have their own state championship.
El Campo’s swim program started in 1995.
