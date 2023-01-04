The El Campo Ricebirds needed and got a final stop to pick up their first district win of the season 48-46, holding off a comeback attempt by the Bellville Brahmas on the road Friday night.
The Ricebirds led the game coast-to-coast. While trailing, Bellville stayed close to El Campo, and in the final seconds, the Ricebirds needed their defense to make a stand.
“I think teams that win the close games, the close battles are more battle-tested and more capable of winning (hard games),” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said.
El Campo gave up 24 points to Bellville’s top scorer, but held everyone else in check, no one else on the team scored more than five points.
With fewer than 20 seconds left, the Ricebirds had a two-score lead, but a three from Bellville made it 48-46, quieting a jubilant El Campo sideline.
El Campo brought the ball in and Bellville quickly fouled the Ricebirds, putting them on the line for a one and one. With two made free throws it would have effectively ended the game. However, El Campo missed the front end of the free throw and Bellville grabbed the rebound, calling a time-out to set up their final play.
Trailing two points and needing to go the length of the court in 10 seconds, Bellville hucked the ball to mid-court. Ricebird senior Trevon Jackson picked off the throw, and El Campo milked the final few seconds off the clock to secure the 48-46 win.
El Campo was hit with a number of blocking calls late, giving free throws to Bellville and allowing them to stay in the game. Earlier in the game, when El Campo went small, Ricebird senior Brice Burnett picked up a couple of charges.
Burnett connected on a three and Ricebird junior Oliver Miles added two more to help El Campo take a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. El Campo played aggressively and fast early causing several turnovers.
Bellville’s offense picked up in the second quarter as they pulled within six points. El Campo junior point guard La’Darian Lewis dribbled into the paint and found a cutting Jackson near the rim for a layup to end the quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Bellville pulled within one point with El Campo ahead 38-37. Lewis came up big grabbing an offensive rebound and was fouled on his put-back attempt. He made both of his free throws to give them a three-point lead going into the final eight minutes.
“We play as a team and we come with energy,” La’Darian said. “We started getting stops even though our shots weren’t falling and we came out with the win.”
El Campo’s junior duo of Miles and Lewis combined for 29 points. Miles hit four threes on the night.
The Ricebirds will be on the road this Friday as they take on the Needville Bluejays, a new edition to the district this season.
