Pull up jumper

El Campo junior La’Darian pulls up for a layup in front of a Bellville defender.

The El Campo Ricebirds needed and got a final stop to pick up their first district win of the season 48-46, holding off a comeback attempt by the Bellville Brahmas on the road Friday night.

The Ricebirds led the game coast-to-coast. While trailing, Bellville stayed close to El Campo, and in the final seconds, the Ricebirds needed their defense to make a stand.

