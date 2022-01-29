The El Campo Ricebirds (14-9, 3-1) escaped by the hair of their chinny chin chin, beating the Bellville Brahmas by one point Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
El Campo needed two missed threes by the Brahmas to hang on for their 36-35 win, keeping them tied with Wharton for second in district.
“I definitely would rather win ugly, than lose pretty,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “I was very happy to see them fight and claw their way to a tough win against Bellville.”
Leading by one point after a Bellville layup late, El Campo had chances to expand the lead but couldn’t.
After an El Campo turnover, the Brahmas had the ball with 26 seconds left. Bellville brought the ball in under their basket, passing it around the arc, looking for a good shot. El Campo’s defense in a zone kept them from dumping the ball into Bellville’s large freshman post. Bellville got off a three, but the shot was long, hitting off the back rim with El Campo coming down with the rebound.
With three seconds left, El Campo inbounded the ball, looking to make a long cross-court pass, the ball hit the roof, causing a turnover, giving Bellville one more attempt at the outright win.
A Bellville shooter got free on the baseline and launched a wide-open three. The shot was on target, hitting the far side of the rim and bouncing out, giving El Campo the win.
Points were hard to come by for the high-flying El Campo offense.
Threes wouldn’t go in at a consistent clip and layups were hard to find against Bellville.
Free throws nearly doomed the Ricebirds, who went 2-12 at the line.
Bellville started the night with an 11-5 lead after the first quarter. El Campo’s defense helped them get back into the game. Back-to-back steals from sophomore Jake Samaripa lead to El Campo scores. A layup from Samaripa and a putback from junior Latrell Allen making it 17-16 to close the second.
Foley gave El Campo their first lead with a score to start the third putting the Ricebirds ahead 18-17. Despite Bellville being winless in district, the Ricebirds couldn’t get going.
Their biggest lead was 31-27 to close the third quarter with Foley finding Allen for a three.
Ricebird senior Trinceton Foley led all scorers with 13 points, connecting on two threes, sophomore La’Darian Lewis added in 10 points converting tough layups.
El Campo with a 3-1 record is tied with Wharton for second in district, the two played Friday night after the press deadline. Look for the score on the Wharton County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
El Campo plays Sealy at home Tuesday night to start the second round of district play.
