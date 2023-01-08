As Louise ISD athletes came back to campus following the winter break, they were greeted by a new athletic director. The Hornets offensive coordinator Manny Freeland has replaced a retiring Joe Bill, who was reassigned by the Superintendant, Garth Oliver.
Bill has been at Louise for 18 years and the last four as the head football coach and athletic director. Bill has accrued a 14-27 record and made the playoffs three of the four years he was the head coach.
“I’ve been doing it for 38 years and I think it’s time. Coach Freeland is going to do a great job and there is no better hand to leave the program in than his and he’s going to do an exceptional job.”
Bill plans to teach his History class, coach his golf class and help Freeland with the transition and then retire to spend more time with his family.
“I look forward to the time to be a better dad and be a bonus dad and a husband. I want to thank my wife for always supporting me and she was always on board for everything the last couple of years (while I was) coaching in Louise,” Bill said.
After coaching and teaching in the school for nearly two decades, Bill is happy with his choice to come to Louise in the mid-2000s.
“I came here in 2005 with about 12 other coaches and I was the last one to survive. It was a great place to raise my boys and a great community. We didn’t always have the best talent, but we had kids that worked hard, and were good kids and very supportive of the community.”
Freeland who is succeeding Bill has twice been hired by him. Freeland first joined the staff in Louise as part of David Lucio’s staff in 2014, Bill at the time was the athletic director. Fresh out of college Freeland became the offensive coordinator for Lucio.
“I knew how good of a coach he was and the impact he would bring,” Bill said.
Freeland left Louise with Lucio, and his coaching career took off. In 2019, he was named the head football coach and athletic director at Sacred Heart Halletsville leading them to the TAPPS Division IV championship game. At Sacred Heart he went 7-7 winning three playoff games. He went from there to being the offensive coordinator at Alief Taylor a 6A school for two years and this past season was re-hired to join Louise once again as the offensive coordinator.
“I really have a great vision for this place. (Louise) has always been home, this was my first ever job when I got out of college. I eventually met my wife here. My (twin) girls are going to go to school here, so I want this place to succeed,” Freeland said. “I really don’t think anyone has tapped its full potential.”
Since the students have come back to school, Freeland has met with the high school athletes and the middle school athletes and he plans to introduce himself to the community at large sometime next week.
“I’m really excited. I think (Louise) has a great future ahead of it,” Freeland said. My five-year plan from now is every team is going to be in the playoffs. I don’t want us to be the team that rolls off the bus and other teams think that (they’re) going to beat (us).”
While on staff with Lucio and as the head coach and athletic director in Scared Heart, Freeland building relationships with the players, teachers, coaches and community is what it’s going to take to be successful.
The two years before Lucio came to Louise they were 0-20, but Freeland saw how he was able to get everyone to buy into the program that he was building.
“It’s setting the standard in the community of them knowing that I’m going to be here. I’m going to make the change, but I need (everyone’s) help,” Freeland said.
Freeland along with being the offensive coordinator this past season was hired as a special education teacher. Through the rest of the year, he’ll split his time, taking care of paperwork and special ed duties in the morning and in the afternoon he’ll handle his athletic director duties.
When Freeland is the head football coach next season, he’ll officially become the Hornets’ 11th coach since 2000. Bill’s four-year run, was the longest at Louise during that period.
