New Head Coach

Louise offensive coordinator Manny Freeland talks with junior Holden Watson during a game this past season. Freeland is the Hornets new head football coach and athletic director. Freeland replaces Joe Bill.

As Louise ISD athletes came back to campus following the winter break, they were greeted by a new athletic director. The Hornets offensive coordinator Manny Freeland has replaced a retiring Joe Bill, who was reassigned by the Superintendant, Garth Oliver.

Bill has been at Louise for 18 years and the last four as the head football coach and athletic director. Bill has accrued a 14-27 record and made the playoffs three of the four years he was the head coach.

