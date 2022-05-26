Athletes from Pioneer’s baseball, rodeo and volleyball programs were honored for their outstanding achievements during the Wharton County Junior College Athletic Awards Luncheon held on May 3.
Presentations were made to top players who had distinguished themselves on the field of competition as well as in the classroom this past season.
Baseball player Will Lee of Spring received the Dr. Ty Pate Academic Award, an honor established in the memory of the late WCJC administrator and former athlete that recognizes high academic achieving athletes. Lee holds a 3.94 Grade Point Average and intends to pursue a pre-med degree, following in the steps of his parents, both of whom are physicians. Lee played outfield for the Pioneers this past season. Lee hit .330 on the season, fifth-highest batting average on the team.
The Johnnie Frankie Award, a special honor for athletes who exhibit exceptional abilities and character, went to Ben Columbus of North Vancouver, British Columbia. Columbus played catcher for the Pioneers this past season and has signed to play baseball for the University of Nebraska after graduation. The Pioneer catcher hit .356 this past season and led the team with 57 RBIs.
Athletes recognized for other honors included:
Tori Arrington of Boling – volleyball, Honorable Mention All-Conference
Kiah Barron of Corpus Christi – volleyball, Honorable Mention All-Conference
Ben Columbus of North Vancouver, British Columbia – baseball, Academic All-Conference
Matthew De La Garza of Victoria – baseball, Academic All-Conference
Criztian Delgado of Kingsville – baseball, Academic All-Conference
Brayden Evans of Pearland – baseball, Academic All-Conference
Victoria Gehret of League City – volleyball, Honorable Mention All-Conference
Andrew Hoanzl of Spring – baseball, Academic All-Conference
A.J. Kostic of Surprise, Ariz. – baseball, Academic All-Conference
Will Lee of Spring – baseball, Academic All-Conference
Kera Lamb of Sealy – rodeo, women’s team MVP
Ysabella Lockwood of Friendswood – volleyball, First-Team All-Conference
Logan Moore of Pleasanton – rodeo, men’s team MVP
