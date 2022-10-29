The Louise Lady Hornets are in a rare position, a stone’s throw away from making the postseason for the first time since 2017. Louise played a play-in game with the Flatonia Lady Bulldogs Friday night after the press deadline to determine who’ll be the final district playoff team.
“It’s really exciting, especially since it’s (a lot of ours) senior year. We’re hoping to make the playoffs and it would just mean a lot to make it,” Louise senior Addison Lewis said.
After losing to Flatonia on the road in four sets during the first leg of district play, Louise needed to beat them in the district finale to force a play-in game and they did just that, winning in three sets 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 at home Tuesday night.
The atmosphere felt like a playoff game and Louise played a solid game with few errors, Lady Hornet coach Amber Miles said.
“There was a ton of people and the girls feed off that energy,” Miles said. “Here lately the girls have played really well together, especially on defense, hardly letting anything hit the ground. They’ve come such a long way on serve and receive, and their passing from the beginning of the year.”
The defense against the Lady Bulldogs stood out to Lewis, taking away the corners and covering the middle of the court better.
“We came out strong and we finished the game strong,” Lewis said. “We all had a good mentality and we worked together as a team.”
The winner of the play-in game, will meet the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Bobcats at Victoria West on Monday night.
