Double Block

Louise senior Addison Lewis (left) and freshman Kennedy Long (right) combine for a double block against Ganado earlier this season.

The Louise Lady Hornets are in a rare position, a stone’s throw away from making the postseason for the first time since 2017. Louise played a play-in game with the Flatonia Lady Bulldogs Friday night after the press deadline to determine who’ll be the final district playoff team.

“It’s really exciting, especially since it’s (a lot of ours) senior year. We’re hoping to make the playoffs and it would just mean a lot to make it,” Louise senior Addison Lewis said.

