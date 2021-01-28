Since getting back on the court following their COVID-19 10-day shutdown, the El Campo Ladybirds have won four straight.
The Ladybirds beat the Navasota Lady Rattlers 43-29 on Friday night and the Bellville Brahmarettes 47-42 Monday night, both wins on the road.
“This team is passionate about (basketball) and have shown that in the past four games,” Ladybirds coach Denise Anderson said. “As their coach, I am proud of the hard work they have put in and continue to see on the court. They know that every day is a new chance to take care of business on the court and they utilize that opportunity. This season has been a crazy roller-coaster, but the girls use every opportunity they get to put their talent to work, and they want to finish the season on top.”
El Campo (13-3, 4-1) got another good week of shooting from senior shooting guard Mya Shorter. The Ladybird senior guard didn’t have 60 plus points like in the team’s first two games back, but against Navasota and Bellville, Shorter scored 39 points and connected on six threes.
Against the Brahmarettes, the Ladybirds had to hang on to pick up their fourth district win.
El Campo had a slow start, getting just two shots to fall in the first quarter as Bellville jumped out to an 11-5 lead.
Behind the strength of senior’s point guard Jackie Nichols, post V’Nisha Malone and Shorter all scoring seven points, the Ladybirds offense came alive in the second quarter scoring 25 points. El Campo held Bellville to five points and they ended the half ahead 30-16.
Scoring was hard to come by in the second half. The Ladybirds were outscored 26-17, but the defense was good enough to keep the Brahmarettes from fully completing the comeback.
Shorter had a game-high 18 points, Nichols followed with 13 points.
The Ladybirds will play Bellville at Ricebird Gym Friday at 7:30.
In the Ladybirds’ final four district games, three will be at home.
