Top Bird

El Campo senior Alexis Salazar keeps the ball away from a Mexia defender during the Ricebirds third round playoff game. During district play, three Ricebirds earned first team honors. 

The El Campo Ricebird soccer team had a standout season making it to the regional finals. Not only was the deep playoff run the longest in El Campo’s soccer history, but it was also the deepest any district team went this season.

However, in district play, the Ricebirds came in third place and the District 22 coaches awarded three first-team all-district selections to El Campo. Despite being one of the top teams in the state, the Ricebirds missed out on all the top district honors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.