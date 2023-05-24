The El Campo Ricebird soccer team had a standout season making it to the regional finals. Not only was the deep playoff run the longest in El Campo’s soccer history, but it was also the deepest any district team went this season.
However, in district play, the Ricebirds came in third place and the District 22 coaches awarded three first-team all-district selections to El Campo. Despite being one of the top teams in the state, the Ricebirds missed out on all the top district honors.
“Those awards are based on district play and nothing after it, but yeah, we didn’t play as well as some other players did in district. I think I’d much rather take where we finished the year off than getting a bunch of accolades in district play and then not having as long of a playoff run,” Ricebird coach Audie Jackson said.
El Campo’s trio of offensive weapons in senior Alexis Salazar and juniors Raymond Moreno and Nick Montes earned first team honors.
Salazar was a key senior for El Campo and his offense will be hard to replace going forward. Salazar has started for El Campo since his freshman year. He was a midfielder this past season and scored 14 goals, the second most on the team and assisted on seven others, tying him for second on.
“Alexis was great for us, a two-year captain and (he) controlled a lot of things for us on the field. He’s committed to Paris Junior College to play there so whenever you lose a Junior College player that will end up going and playing at an even bigger school, it’s always going to hurt you,” Jackson said. “It’s the next man up mentality for us. We had some juniors and sophomores that played a lot of minutes in the midfield for us so it shouldn’t be anything new to those guys that are coming back.”
Two of those juniors will be key for the Ricebirds next season. Returning will be one of the best 1-2 forward combos in the district and maybe the state in El Campo’s Double M’s in Moreno and Montes.
Moreno led the team with 15 goals, and assisted on a team-high 14 others. Moreno had the third most goals in district and the second-best assist total. Montes scored 12 goals and tied Salazar in assists.
“Montes and Moreno will be huge for us. Some of our top goal scorers from this past year (will be back) and Montes will be a three-year captain for us,” Jackson said. “We’re bringing back seven starters from a team that just went to the regional finals so when you bring back those kind of numbers, the status quo changes. We have some great kids that played on junior varsity for us that will end up helping us and who knows, maybe we’ll have a freshman that will come on board and help us. The tradition has started and it is our responsibility to uphold that.”
El Campo rounded out their all-district honors with three receiving second-team with junior midfielder Leandro Maya Colchado and senior defender Joel Garcia and sophomore defender Daniel Mendez getting recognized by the district coaches.
Colchado scored four goals. Both Mendez and Garcia were key parts to a defense that allowed just over one goal a game (1.1 goals), the Ricebirds had seven shutouts in the district this past season.
El Campo went 12-2 in district play with one win coming in a shootout, they finished one win behind Bay City and Calhoun. The Ricebirds’ offense was hard to stop, averaging 5.2 goals per game in the district. They scored 10 goals three times in district play.
In the playoffs, they defeated Columbia, Taylor, Mexia and East Chambers. The Ricebirds’ dream season came to an end against Lumberton in the regional finals.
Co-District MVP: Bay City - Manuel Guevara (senior) and Calhoun - John Moreno (junior)
Offensive MVP: Bay City - Antonio Castro (junior)
Defensive MVP: Palacios - Daniel Parga (senior)
Newcomer Of The Year: Rice Consolidated - Gus Peacock
Utility Player Of The Year: Columbus - Tomas Elias (junior)
Co-Goalie Of The Year: Bay City - Victor Morales (senior) and Calhoun - Daniel Solano (sophomore)
Coach Of The Year - Esequiel Quiralte (district champions)
