Despite the El Campo Ricebirds (13-9, 2-1) leading by 19 points at one point late, they had to hang tough to beat the Brookshire Royal Falcons at Ricebird Gym Friday night.
El Campo blew out Royal earlier in the season, so they knew the rematch would be different in district play. Royal made a big fourth-quarter run, but timely made free throws helped El Campo preserve the 71-67 win.
The win for El Campo was their first district win over Royal since 2016.
“(We) were going hard in the first half,” El Campo sophomore Oliver Miles said. “Towards the end (of the game), we started slacking and giving up turnovers.”
With Royal paying heavy attention to senior Triceton Foley, Miles was the beneficiary scoring 27 points, including four free throws to close out the night.
Miles was active all over the court, pressuring Royal, grabbing rebounds and scoring. The sophomore guard scored 15 of his 27 points in the third quarter. He hit two threes, one coming with no time left in the half, sending the bench in a celebration and the Ricbeirds into the locker room with a 36-26 lead.
El Campo opened the third quarter with a quick flurry, getting a three from junior Isaiah Battiest. Sophomore La’Darian Lewis stole a Royal pass and scored with a layup. After a Royal miss, Foley made a pass to sophomore Jake Samaripa giving the Ricebirds a 45-26 lead.
“We’re young and do everything good,” Miles said. “We know how to shoot and we’ve got good defense.”
Royal’s press started to cause El Campo’s fast play problems getting turnovers. The Falcons went on a big 29-15 run to pull within five points with five minutes left in the game.
A putback after a Falcon miss made it 60-57.
El Campo’s offense which started hot had gone cold, Royal followed a Ricebird miss with a made free throw after a foul on a layup to make it a two point game.
Miles scored the Ricebirds’ next four points all on free throws keeping El Campo in front down the stretch.
Lewis added in 12 points for El Campo.
El Campo is tied with Wharton at 2-1 in district, they will play Friday at Tiger Gym in Wharton.
LADYBIRDS
The El Campo Ladybirds fell to the Brookshire Lady Falcons 56-25 Friday night at Ricebird Gym.
The Ladybirds are 1-5 in district play.
El Campo senior Abbie Strhling had a team-high nine points. Fellow senior Bradejah Bradshaw had seven points.
