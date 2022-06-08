The East Bernard Brahmas have already qualified for state, but that didn’t stop them from putting on a dominant showing at the Rice Raider SQT last Thursday night.
The Brahmas went 3-0, beating Ganado, Rice Consolidated and 4A Houston Washington, all by at least two scores.
“I thought we did very well,” Brahmas incoming senior Weston Swoboda said. “We came out the first couple of games kind of shaky, but this last game (Houston Washington) we put everything together and beat them by a lot.”
East Bernard in the first two games outscored Ganado and Rice Consolidated 60-34. Patrolling the middle of the field incoming senior Reid Morton picked off three passes in the two games, snagging two against Ganado in the first half.
The Brahmas offense and defense kept rolling in their final game against Houston Washington holding them to one score.
Houston Washington had much larger receivers and a quarterback with a live arm who didn’t mind throwing deep routes, but the Brahma defensive backs held their own throughout the game. Brahma incoming junior Cannon Goudeau had a pick in the second half, stepping in front of a pass.
East Bernard quarterback incoming junior Clayton Fajkus completed 15 passes, four going for touchdowns in the finale.
Fajkus made passes all over the field, but two touchdowns to speedster incoming sophomore Alex Henriquez stood out. Leading 14-6, Fajkus hit Henriquez on a deep 25-yard slant into the endzone for a score.
Late in the game, Fajkus again found Henriquez on a go-route connecting about 25-30 yards downfield. Henriquez, after completing the catch, sprinted past the Houston Washington defense for the Brahmas’ final score.
Incoming junior Maddox Crist and incoming sophomore Seth Morton also caught touchdowns. Crist’s grab came on a deep post on third and long to put East Bernard ahead 7-0 on their first drive of the game.
“I see a lot of growth (from Fajkus),” Swoboda said. “He’s working (on his throwing) but he’s a really accurate bullet passer.”
East Bernard will defend its Division III title in College Station on June 23-25.
The Brahmas are a younger team compared to last season’s seven-on-seven team.
“We’re feeling pretty good. This year we’re pretty young so it will be interesting,” Swoboda said.
The Brahmas are currently the only team in the county representing Wharton County at the state seven-on-seven championship.
