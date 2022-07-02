The El Campo linemen put on a good show at the state lineman challenge but did not come home with the state championship this year, finishing in sixth place.
The red and white big bodies scored 38 points this past Saturday at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Dumas won Division II with 78 points with Brock finishing second with 66 points and Stephenville placing third with 52 points.
While El Campo put up good numbers and times, they faced steep competition.
El Campo competed against 17 other schools in Division II.
Of the 12 events, El Campo scored points in five events, placing first in two events.
El Campo, Linedale and Dumas all tied for first with a time of 13.65 in the truck push.
The Ricebirds had the fastest farmers’ walk in the entire event regardless of division. El Campo had a time of 46.16 more than two seconds faster than Lindale. El Campo was also nearly two seconds faster than Arlington who won the Division I event.
El Campo placed second in the bench press totaling 204 points, one of only three teams in the entire event that scored more than 200 points.
El Campo came within one yard of tying the win in the medicine ball throw. The Ricebird linemen had a combined 29 yards in the event with far throws. Brock won the event with 30 yards. El Campo’s score would have won the Division I event with Willis and Abilene Wylie scoring 28 yards.
In the worm carry El Campo placed fifth with a time of 12.15. Dumas had a blazing fast time of 10.88 to win.
Competing for the Ricebirds in Abilene was seniors Alex Figirova, Luke Wenglar, Bryce Rasmussen, Taylor Manrriquez, Sloan Hubert, Juan Martinez, Craig Washington, Zach King, Ty Skow, Karmello Brown, Dylan Srubar, Que Norman, Rhenner Spenrath,Isaiah Battiest, Conner King and juniors, Nicolas Debo, Cole Dewey and sophomore Camden Phillips.
During the lineman challenge season, El Campo placed first in a non-state qualifier in Tidehaven against area teams. In a state qualifier against 5A and 6A teams in Willis, El Campo placed second earning them entry to the state meet.
With El Campo’s 7on7 team missing out on state, the linemen were the only offseason team to represent El Campo this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.