The El Campo Ricebirds (8-2, 5-0) won’t be seeing the Jack Yates Lions in the first round of the playoffs as they had the last two years, this season they’ll face the Houston Worthing Colts (4-6, 4-3) this Thursday in Katy at Legacy Stadium at 7 p.m.
Worthing comes into the playoffs riding a three-game losing streak. Before that stretch, they were 4-0, which helped them make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
El Campo head coach Chad Worrell, likened Worthing on offense to Brazosport with them using a quarterback who can pull in and run when he needs to and a good lead running back.
“Their quarterback and running are really good offensively,” Worrell said. “The running back really makes that offense go.”
Worrell noted Worthing has size on their offensive and defensive line, with junior Charles Taylor standing 6’3” and weighing 359 pounds.
Worthing on offense this season is averaging 23.7 points per game, slightly higher than their performance last year.
Worthing and El Campo faced the same opponents twice this season, with the Colts falling to Wharton 33-29 and losing to Bay City 58-6 during non-district play. El Campo beat both Wharton and Bay City.
El Campo’s defense put on a show against Brazosport holding them to seven points. The Ricebirds also got two interceptions and two fourth-down stops. During the Ricebirds’ eight-game win streak, they’ve allowed more than 30 points once, holding teams to an average of just over two touchdowns a game (16.5 points).
Defensive line pressure has been the Birds calling card the last few weeks, with teams facing waves of defenders. Brazosport last week had completions, but oftentimes with Ricebirds defenders hanging off them as they tried to get them to the ground. El Campo has six interceptions in the last five games, with junior La’Darian Lewis leading the team with three picks.
Worthing’s defense this season is allowing 31.9 points per game and El Campo’s offense is averaging 36.8 points per game.
Against Bay City, Worthing gave up 386 rushing yards and another 203 yards to Wharton.
Worthing again will see a heavy dose of the Ricebird rushing attack this Friday night.
El Campo is averaging 347 yards a game this season. El Campo has five different backs with at least 200 yards this season.
The Ricebirds are led by all-state running back senior Rueben Owens II with 1,578 yards and 22 touchdowns. Owens is six rushing touchdowns shy of 100 for his career.
Despite having success in the past against Houston ISD schools in the playoffs, El Campo isn’t taking Worthing lightly.
“Doesn’t matter who the opponent is, we’re going to prepare the same way,” Worrell said. “I told the kids, our coaches worked Saturday and Sunday to prepare for this game. The biggest mistake people make in the playoffs is looking ahead.”
